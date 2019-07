PETALING JAYA: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Disciplinary Board today sacked its Seputeh division chairman Ganapathy Ponnusamy after the board found him guilty of slander and malicious remarks against party leaders.

The board said Ganapathy had violated the party’s code of ethics by making statements designed to “destroy the reputation” of members.

“The decision to sack him was made after the Disciplinary Board conducted an investigation and summoned him for the hearing as provided for under the party’s disciplinary procedures,” it said the statement.

“He has been found to breach the Member Code of Ethics, Article 10.2.2 which is making a false statement of defamatory general against any party member with intent to embarrass, degrade, damage the reputation and personality of the member or to cause loss of office, rank or position”.

The statement, however, did not mention who was defamed or attacked by Ganapathy in his social media postings.

On Tuesday, Ganapathy shared a statement by former Baru Kawan Umno leader Khairuddin Abu Hassan, calling for the authorities to establish the authenticity of past sex videos of the party president Anwar Ibrahim.

This comes after police arrested nine people as part of an investigation into several gay sex clips, which allegedly featured Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Aziz and its deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He in a facebook posting together with the news of his sacking had a caption which read “For calling Anwar Ibrahim a tainted leader and not fit to be a President and a Prime Minister by division chief Ganapathy”.