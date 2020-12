KUALA LUMPUR: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s subsidiaries have secured nine contracts across the region, of which five contracts have a combined estimated value of about US$114.3 million (US$1=RM4.07).

In a statement today, the global integrated engineering services provider said its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Serba Dinamik International Ltd, SDIT International Ltd and Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd, as well as 75 percent-owned subsidiary, PT Serba Dinamik Indonesia, have secured nine contracts including six in operations and maintenance (O&M), one in engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) and two in information and communications technology (ICT).

Of the projects, five secured contracts have a combined estimated contract value of about US$114.3 million equivalent to RM465.9 million.

Additionally, it said the remaining four contracts have no specific value as the contracts are on a “call-out” basis whereby the work orders would be awarded at the discretion of the client based on their activities’ schedules and rates throughout the duration of the respective contracts.

Serba Dinamik Holdings group managing director/group chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah said the projects secured have strengthened the group’s order book and allow it to conclude the 2020 financial year with the certainty that it would maintain its financial performance.

“The latest projects awarded also show our ability to source for business beyond the oil and gas (O&G) industry, which has been affected by the slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, we are aggressively expanding into EPCC jobs in non-O&G projects.

“Additionally, one of the ICT contracts that we recently secured has enabled us to set our foothold in the Republic of Guinea. Aligned with our future plans, we also will be focusing on expanding our ICT projects by utilising the latest cutting edge digital technologies as we see a lot of opportunities in this industry,” he added. — Bernama