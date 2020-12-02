Serba Dinamik introduces first real-time measure for child online safety protection

KUALA LUMPUR: Serba Dinamik Group Berhad (SDGB), through its e-Security & Privacy Channel (ESPC), is collaborating with Cyber8Lab and eSafeKids in Australia to introduce the first real-time measure to help nations better understand children’s online safety status called Child Online Safety & Protection (COSP).

The three organisations, in a joint press statement, said the collaboration pays no less attention to the aspects of digital literacy, readiness and safety among Malaysians, especially youngsters, towards realising Malaysia’s digital aspiration.

In this regard, the first ever COSP virtual session was conducted last night by eSafeKids founder in Australia Kayelene Kerr and moderated by SDGB senior vice president of Cybersecurity Col (R) Datuk Dr Husin Jazri.

The session was held by ESPC, powered by SDGB as part of the global movement in collaboration with over 18 industries and government agencies including the Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC), TechLab Security, Computer and Communication Network System (SRKK), AustCyber and Department of Sarawak Women & Family (JWKS).

Meanwhile, SDGB Group managing director Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah said children nowadays are growing up with intense exposure to the digital world.

“What they do on the internet and who they interact with online greatly influences their identity, well-being and development.

“It is important to note that last year, tech companies reported over 45 million online photos and videos on children being sexually abused, more than double of what they found the previous year are exposed to one or more forms of cyber risks, amounting to a ‘cyber pandemic’, including cyber-bullying, gaming disorder, reputational risks, risky content and contact and cyber-threats,“ he said.

Mohd Abdul Karim said these efforts would provide effective online education on protection and prevention solutions from cyber-crimes, abuse and misuse of cyber environment towards exploiting children and less savvy Internet users all over the world.

Meanwhile, Kerr said the first COSP virtual session was on ‘Digital Wellness’, which focused on how technology affects kids’ bodies, brains and well-being.

“The session also talks about how to suggest conversation to help parents guide their children in setting screen time limits and to reduce the impact of screens on their sleep,” she said.

Kerr added that online learning has become a necessity forcing schools and families to adapt as school curriculums were delivered to children online at home.

“It has a lot of benefits for children; at the same time, it has its risks. If not controlled properly, it can affect them mentally and physically, as well as making them vulnerable to cyber threats,” she said.

Kerr, who is recognised as one of the most experienced specialist providers of Body Safety, Cyber Safety and Pornography education workshops, is also passionate about the prevention of child abuse and exploitation, drawing on over 23 years’ experience of study and law enforcement, investigating sexual crimes, including technology-facilitated crimes.

The second COSP virtual session entitled ‘Online Grooming’ will be held on Dec 15 at 8 pm, and those interested can register via website https://www.espc2go.com/resources/family-resources/ -Bernama