PETALING JAYA: Serdang police scored a huge success when it apprehended eight suspects behind a string of robberies and burglaries in the district and other areas in the Klang Valley.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 50 and from three separate groups, were picked up on Tuesday.

Serdang police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said today that two men in their 20s were arrested five hours after they pulled off a robbery in Serdang.

He said both suspects have 20 past criminal records including robbery, burglary and drug possession between them.

He said they were also involved in burglaries in Johor and Klang.

Police seized 33 watches, 22 cellphones, jewellery and two cars from the men.

Another Serdang police team apprehended three men for house-breaking and car theft at Bandar Kinrara and Kuala Lumpur.

Ismadi said all three men, in their 20s and 30s have 42 past criminal records between them and were behind several burglaries in the Klang Valley.

He said police seized jewellery, a portable computer and a motorcycle from the men.

In another operation, a police team nabbed two men and a woman for allegedly robbing a petrol station in Seri Kembangan earlier.

Two of the suspects had past records for robbery and drug-related offences.