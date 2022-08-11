Seven detained at roadblock for human trafficking

PETALING JAYA: Seven individuals were detained in connection with a human trafficking syndicate.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the suspects were detained at a roadblock at Persiaran Tun Teja Alam Impian here yesterday.

“Of the total suspects, a local driver was transporting three men and three women from Myanmar. The three men were at the backseat of the car while the women were placed in the trunk,“ he said in a statement today.

Investigators also seized a plastic bag filled with 50 pills believed to be ‘pil Kuda’