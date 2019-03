ALOR STAR: The federal government today announced seven mega projects costing over RM3 billion for Kedah to make development in the state on par with that in the more progressive states.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali announced that the projects are the Kulim International Airport (KXP); a manufacturing industries and logistics hub in Sidam near Kulim; two phases of the Northern Corridor highway project over a 70-km stretch; a digital library in Alor Setar; a petrochemical industrial park in Gurun and the Kasih Ibu Darul Aman (KIDA) programme.

As for the two phases of the Northern Corridor Highway, the first phase is the stretch from Bandar Baharu (Kulim) to Sungai Petani and the second phase from Bandar Baharu to the Sultan Abdul Halim Bridge in Penang, at an estimated cost of RM1.7 billion, he told a press conference after a special meeting with federal and state government officers and staff here.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir and Kedah State Secretary Datuk Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim.

Mohamed Azmin said the KXP project will cost RM1.6 billion; the manufacturing industries and logistics hub, RM300 million; the digital library, RM15 million and the petrochemical industrial park, RM2 million.

He said the KIDA programme, with an annual allocation of RM30 million, will assist 5,482 poor families in the state who will be issued a smart card of RM400 to RM500 value to buy basic necessities.

“We provide an annual allocation of RM30 million for the programme under which the women and mothers of poor households will be given the smart card. They have only to swipe the card to make purchases at the supermarket.

“The payment will be borne by the state government with the assistance of the federal government. We will implement the programme this year. The programme will be helpful for the poor families particularly in Baling, Sik, Yan and Kota Setar,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin expressed optimism that the mega projects to develop infrastructure will draw foreign investors to the state and open employment opportunities for the local people and raise the revenue of the state and the income of the people.

He also said that the government has approved an allocation of RM1.132 billion as development expenditure for Kedah this year encompassing 51 new projects and 201 project continuations. — Bernama