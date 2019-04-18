Seven foreigners among 16 arrested for alleged online gambling

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven foreign nationals were among 16 men aged between 21 and 65 arrested in raids at two shophouse premises in Taman Miharja, Cheras, here, on suspicion of being involved in online gambling activities, on Tuesday night.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said the first raid which began at about 10pm saw the arrest of three Bangladeshi men, one of whom tended the counter while the other two were there to gamble with three other Pakistanis.

“The raid was carried out by the Crime Investigation Division from the Cheras District Police Headquarters and the Cheras Police Station. They seized six laptops, three modems, two notebooks and RM100 in cash,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the second raid nearby saw the arrest of a Bangladesh national who tended the counter and two local men who were guarding the premises.

He said seven local men comprising gamblers and observers were also detained at the premises.

In the (second) raid, a 65-year-old was tested positive for drugs. The raiding party also seized two laptops, a modem, a router, six mobile phones, two mice, six access cards to the premises and RM700 in cash, he added.

Mohamed Mokhsein said an initial investigation found that the premises in the first raid had only been operating for five days, while the second had been in operation for a month.

He said the police were still investigating whether both premises were run by the same gambling syndicate. — Bernama