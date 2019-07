LABUAN: Seven undocumented Filipinos were caught red-handed catching fish with “iron arrow” (panah besi) around Pulau Tiga, off Kuala Penyu waters late afternoon on Sunday.

The illegal fishermen aged between 23–41 years old are from Karambunai near Kota Kinabalu.

Region 4 (Sabah) Marine Police commander Asst Comm Mohamed Pajeri Ali said they were arrested during “Op Gelora Khas” at about 6.20pm.

He said the fishing boat was carrying 1,500 kg of fish, two units of compressors, two fish tanks, 400 litres of diesel and fishing gears.

“Our team was patrolling the area and caught the illegal fishermen red–handed ... another crew and skipper were released as they have valid travel documents.

The agency also seized the vessel including the catch, fishing gears and fuel worth RM114,820.00 from them.

“The case is being investigated under Section 8 (b) the Fisheries Act 1985 and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama