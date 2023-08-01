Seven IPs on offensive content opened: Deputy Minister

JOHOR BAHRU: Seven investigation papers (IPs) have been opened regarding the spread of insulting content against religion, race, and the royal institutions, from Dec 1 last year to Jan 6 this year, said Deputy Communications and Digital Minister, Teo Nie Ching.

She said that the enforcement action was taken through the establishment of a special team to tackle fake news by the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) on Dec 1 last year, with the aim of monitoring the spread of fake news in the media, which is seen to have a negative impact on the country’s political, economic, social, religious and cultural systems.

“Thus far, seven investigation papers have been opened by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and (submitted to) the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action. The offences involve articles related to rulers, race and religion.

“Therefore, we have collaborated with the PDRM and AGC to ensure that any wrongdoing, including fake news and hate speeches related to these three matters, is dealt with strictly,“ she told reporters after a working visit to the Johor Broadcasting Department at RTM Johor here today.

Also present were state broadcasting director, Ramlee Johari and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) state bureau chief, Nor Baizura Basri.

Teo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kulai, said that the government has no plan to restrict people’s access to the digital world through the various social media platforms available today.

“Now that social media has become a platform used by everyone, we cannot stop their access, and that is not the government’s intention. On the contrary, we want to educate and improve digital literacy so that the people become more digitally literate, to get authentic information, especially through local news agencies such as RTM, Bernama, and the Information Department,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said that KKD is ready to hold discussions with local telecommunications companies to upgrade the quality of internet network services, especially in public and private university campuses across the country.

“If any university is facing internet network problems, I welcome the university to contact us so that we can hold a meeting; we will work with the telecommunications company so that the university campus has a good network service for students.

“This is a basic need; a utility that is needed by all levels of society, especially students. MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) will work with telecommunication companies, to ensure the campus has a good network, so we will help,” she said.

Yesterday, 2022 Universiti Malaya Student Union general executive, Muhammad Noraiman Zulkifli, was quoted as saying that the problem of internet access at institutions of higher learning (IPT) still has no solution, even though many parties claim that the facility is now improving and reaching a satisfactory level.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Johor FM today in the ‘Istimewa YB Apa Cerita?’ programme, Teo said that the establishment of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) could help curb the outflow of money by victims of online scams.

“It serves as a local response centre, which combines resources and expertise from the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC), PDRM, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), MCMC, banking institutions, and telecommunications companies, to receive reports from victims of online fraud.

“The ministry will ensure that this collaboration will continue and be strengthened to protect consumers. Victims of online fraud can contact their respective banks or the NSRC at 997, which can be contacted from 8 am to 8 pm daily, if they realise that they have been a scam victim,” she said. - Bernama