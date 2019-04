SEREMBAN: Police arrested seven locals who were suspected of kidnapping and murdering a foreign man last week.

Negri Sembilan Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Wan Rukman Wan Hassan said the suspects aged between 26 and 33, were detained in separate operations around the state and in Selangor, on April 23.

“The suspects were believed to have been involved in the abduction of a foreign man in the Nilai area. They took the victim from his home to an area in Seremban for questioning and later beat him to death.

“To dispose of the victim’s body, the suspects burned his remains and left them by the roadside along Jalan Bukit Putus heading towards Kuala Pilah,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Rukman said that acting on the suspects’ information, police then conducted an investigation and found the remains in a bundle by the roadside on April 25.

He said the victim’s remains were taken to Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital (HTJS) for a post-mortem, today.

“The motive of the incident was believed to be revenge as the victim had misappropriated a sum of money belonging to one of the suspects that was meant for business.

“One of the suspects has past criminal records. Police also seized three vehicles belonging to the suspects,“ Wan Rukman added.

He said all the suspects have been remanded to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama