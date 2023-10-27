Seven men arrested for drug trafficking, drugs worth RM33.73m seized

KAJANG: Seven men, including a Sri Lankan, were arrested by the police for alleged drug trafficking with the seizure of the contraband, worth RM33.73 million, last Wednesday.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 52, were arrested in operations conducted in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the operation was conducted after police detected a container containing 411,172 kilogrammes of syabu and 100,813 kg of cocaine in a warehouse in Taman Cheras Prima, here.

He said the container had arrived in Port Klang from Pakistan at 10.30 pm last Tuesday.

“The next day (Oct 25, 2023), the drugs were unloaded and taken out of the container and that’s when the raid was carried out,“ he told a special press conference at the Kajang District Police Headquarters here today.

He said the syndicate, which had been active since the beginning of this year, also hid the onion packages to avoid detection.

All the suspects tested negative for drug tests and are on remand for seven days from yesterday for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added.

He said five of the suspects were found to have previous records.

Following the arrest of the suspects, he said, the police also seized six vehicles, six pieces of jewellery and cash of RM236.

He advised the public with information on drug trafficking activities to inform the police through the JSJN hotline at 012-2087222. -Bernama