Seven Selangor District, Land Offices receive ICT assets for flood risk management

SHAH ALAM: A total of seven Selangor District and Land Offices received information and communication technology (ICT) assets from the Smart Selangor Delivery Unit (SSDU) for the department’s use for disaster risk management.

SSDU Strategic Planning Division Head Mazlan Mahadi said the handover of ICT assets was part of SSDU’s initiative under the Smart Selangor Action Plan 2025 to digitise the District Disaster Operations Control Centres (PKOB).

“This digitalisation initiative aims to connect the district centres with the Selangor State Disaster Operations Control Centre so that flood risk management can be handled more efficiently,“ he said in a statement today.

The ICT asset equipment received by the seven offices included smart televisions, laptops and also some computer devices.

The ICT assets were presented by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to the seven district offices of Petaling, Klang, Kuala Langat, Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor and Gombak at a ceremony under the Selangor Penyayang Tour Programme, at the Laman Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya today.

Apart from focusing on the development of smart infrastructure, SSDU also wanted to build good relationships among local authorities to prepare for the transformation of districts in Selangor into a smart state. — Bernama