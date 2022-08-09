Several SMK Melor students injured due to burst water tank

KOTA BHARU: Several students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Melor in Ketereh, here, were injured after the school’s water tank burst near the school’s pedestrian pathway today.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the students had been sent to the hospital for further treatment.

He said he was informed of the incident after the oral question and answer session at Dewan Negara.

“They were taken to the hospital for further treatment. Let’s all pray that those involved in this incident will recover and all affairs will be eased,“ he said in a post on his Facebook today.

Radzi said he had instructed the Kelantan Education Department to carry out immediate repair and maintenance work to ensure that the facilities and infrastructure at the school were in good condition and safe for use.

Meanwhile Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said two of the five students involved in the 10.05 am incident were still receiving treatment at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM).

He said earlier four of the students were sent to HUSM while another victim was brought to the Mahligai health clinic to seek treatment.

“One of the students suffered a cut on the head and received two stitches while the other had pain in the neck.

“However, the other three students were not injured and were allowed to go home,“ he said when contacted today.

Muhamad Zaki said police received a report regarding the incident from the school’s senior assistant teacher who had heard a loud explosion coming from behind the office building during break time for Form 1, 2 and 3 students.

“The complainant proceeded to the area and found that the main water tank had burst,“ he said.

Muhamad Zaki said the incident resulted in severe damage to the main tank, engine house, footpath, notice board and musolla. - Bernama