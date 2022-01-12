Sexual harassment probe: Senior judge claims he is falsely accused

PETALING JAYA: A senior shariah judge has lodged a police report against a woman who has accused him of sexually harassing her in her home in 2020, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Ampang district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak told The Malaysian Insight that the judge had made the report a few days after the woman had filed hers.

“The judge claims that the woman has made a false report against him. We are still investigating this matter,” he reportedly said.

It was reported yesterday that the incident allegedly happened in August 2020 when the judge was visiting the woman’s house, where she lived with her bed-ridden husband.

The 57-year-old woman claimed that the judge had visited her family home at close to midnight.

The judge is alleged to have asked the woman for permission to use her bedroom to perform his prayers.

The man stayed in the bedroom for a long time and when the woman entered her room to check, he was lying naked on her bed.