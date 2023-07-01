Shafie: Hajiji ‘desperate’ to maintain his position

PETALING JAYA: Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) had cast doubts on the legitimacy of Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s position due to him, amongst others, leaving Bersatu last month.

FMT reported that Shafie labelled the chief minister as ‘desperate’ to maintain his current position after Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) failed attempt to form a federal government after the 15th General Elections.

“The chief minister making a statement to form a new political party to keep his position is not just proof of party-hopping,

“But a betrayal of the mandate of the people of Sabah who voted for GRS when it was led by Bersatu and PN,” he said at a press conference.

Hajiji alongside other Bersatu leaders with their supporters, had left the party on Dec 10, however, they would remain with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

The GRS chairman mentioned that the status of the former Bersatu leaders will be announced soon.