Shah Alam Umno Division vice chief Wan Indera Putra dies of heart complications

SHAH ALAM: Shah Alam Umno Division vice chief Wan Indera Putra Ahmad died at his home near here, at about 5.30am today due to heart complications he had been suffering for the past four years. He was 49.

The division’s Youth Movement head of information, Mohd Fahmy Zakariah said Wan Indera Putra is survived by his wife, Hawa Omar, 63, and daughter, Wan Natasha Farhana, 17.

Mohd Fahmy said his remains were also taken to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital’s Forensic Department for examination.

“The deceased’s body was then bathed and shrouded and the prayers were held at Surau Al Abrar Denai Alam,” he said, adding that the body was buried at the Muslim cemetery in Kampung Melayu Subang Cemetery Aman prior to Asar prayers. — Bernama