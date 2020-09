KUALA LUMPUR: Shopping malls have emphasised on the protection and well-being of shoppers as a top priority at all times and have taken all possible steps to avoid Covid-19 infections.

Malaysia Shopping Mall Association, in a statement last night, said complete sanitation, proper disinfection and deep cleaning of areas visited by those infected with Covid-19 had been carried out in strict accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Health.

“Safety for all staff, tenants, patrons, visitors and shoppers is of primary concern and shopping malls are all following the accepted SOPs.

“These include contact tracing, monitoring temperature, wearing of masks, providing hand sanitisers at mall entrances & other strategic spots for shoppers and also for staff,“ it said, here, last night.

The association said once shoppers passed through the entrances, retailers again conduct the same procedure with contact tracing and hand sanitisation at their outlet entrances (with temperature checks being optional as the implementation of QR Code scanning would enable effective contact tracing to be conducted).

“So there is double screening for public confidence and safety. We are confident that this unprecedented pandemic will be overcome in the near future with the stringent and co-ordinated attention of our government, the public and the business community,“ it said.

A number of Covid-19 cases involving the staff at five shopping malls in the Klang Valley had been reported in the last 10 days.-Bernama