PETALING JAYA: The National Patriots Association (Patriot) has told Dr Zakir Naik to shut up in a scathing attack against the controversial preacher.

This is in response to Zakir’s comments during a talk last week where he claimed the Malaysian Indian community was more grateful to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi than their own leader.

Zakir also said that the Hindus in Malaysia enjoyed more than 100% rights compared to Muslims in India.

“Patriot would like to see Zakir Naik shut up now. Enough is enough, when on Aug 9 at Kota Baru, Zakir Naik spoke and questioned the loyalty of Malaysians of Indian origin, he was clearly trying to curry favour of our prime minister.

“Malaysians of Indian origin are loyal. They have also contributed tremendously, along with other ethnic groups, serving in the security forces defending our King and country. Several officers and men were awarded gallantry medals fighting our nation’s enemies.

Questioning the loyalty of the Malaysian Hindus showed Zakir Naik was ignorant, dishonest, and had an ulterior motive and a hidden agenda,“ said Patriot president Datuk Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji in a statement today.

He also urged Zakir not to encroach into areas that are beyond his remit, and stick to his Islamic evangelism work.

“Patriot observed that Zakir Naik has currently avoided comparing religions in his speeches after much criticism from the public and calling for him to be deported. In fact, he has encroached into politics and international relations.

What he uttered about the Hindus in Malaysia and the accusations about China denying the Uighur Muslims rights to fast, forcing them to drink alcohol and stopped them from learning Quran; was loose cannon and did not reflect himself of being a scholar. A scholar is one who is very careful with words and look at issues objectively.”

Yesterday DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang had urged action to be taken against Zakir for his irresponsible statement.

The DAP adviser said authorities should not allow foreigners to abuse their privileges of becoming a permanent resident by creating inter-racial and inter-religious tension and conflict in the country.

“It is most regrettable that preacher Zakir Naik had created mischief in his recent speech in Kota Baru when he compared the Hindus in Malaysia to the Muslims in India and said that the former enjoyed more than 100% rights in Malaysia compared to Muslims in India.