Sibu police seize cargo ship with 40,000 litres of diesel without permit

SIBU: A cargo ship suspected of carrying 40,000 litres of diesel fuel worth RM160,000 without a permit from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) was detained by the Region 5 Marine Police here yesterday afternoon.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said today that its four crew members were also arrested in Op Taring Pensura when the ship was mooring at a pontoon in Rantau Panjang near here.

“The crew comprised a local man and three foreign men aged between 26 and 44 years old who are from Indonesia and Myanmar,” he said.

According to him, the arrests were made under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 after the ship’s crew failed to show a valid permit or licence issued by the KPDN to carry the diesel in question.

He said the cargo of diesel as well as the ship and its equipment estimated to be worth more than RM1 million in total, had been confiscated and the case handed over to KPDN Sibu Division for further action. -Bernama