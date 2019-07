KUALA LUMPUR: Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong told the High Court here today that the signature on the official receipt for the RM2 million political contribution he gave to Umno was that of Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

The 19th prosecution witness said this when questioned by Tengku Adnan’s lawyer, Datuk Tan Hock Chuan on whether he recognised the signature on the receipt.

Tan : You confirmed this receipt is the original copy?

Chai : I think this is the original because it is the only one that I received.

Tan : Based on this receipt, it is stated the signature is that of the Federal Territory Umno Liaison chairman?

Chai, who spoke in Cantonese, which was then translated to Malay by a court interpreter, said: “I am illiterate”.

Tan was cross-examining Chai on the eighth day of the RM2 million corruption trial involving Tengku Adnan, who is former Federal Territories Minister.

Earlier, Chai, who had known Tengku Adnan for more than 30 years, said he received the official receipt for the RM2 million political contribution from Tengku Adnan himself on June 14, 2016.

Yesterday, when reading out his witness statement, Chai confirmed that he gave a RM2 million cheque to Tengku Adnan as a political contribution and that the former Federal Territories minister had mentioned to him that Umno needed about RM5 million to RM6 million for its by-election funds. — Bernama