Simpang Jeram PH candidate wants to strengthen existing welfare programmes

MUAR: Despite having no specific manifesto for the Simpang Jeram state by-election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Nazri Abdul Rahman (pix) is determined to continue the efforts previously undertaken by the seat incumbent.

Nazri said he believed what the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub left behind was a legacy that needs to be strengthened, especially concerning the welfare of the people, including 40,379 registered voters in the area.

This includes programmes such as condolence visits, distribution of Rahmah food aid, community supplies, assistance for the underprivileged, school aid, and patient bed donations.

“When creating a manifesto, assessing whether the offers are achievable and suitable for local needs is important. If we only promise, we may fail to deliver and disappoint the people.

“As the candidate, what I can achieve and the local community’s wishes are more important than making promises that we are not sure about,” he told Bernama after participating in recreational activities with the Chinese community in Taman Indah here today.

While denying he was using the late incumbent’s name to gain sympathy votes during his campaign, Nazri, who is also Bakri Amanah division deputy chief, said that as the special officer to Salahuddin for two terms, he understands what the latter had in mind all this time.

“Datuk Seri’s intention was more towards helping the people. He did not want Simpang Jeram residents to go without food, education or access to healthcare facilities. That is why the Rahmah initiatives have helped many people, including students and patients in need,” he said.

Nazri also said he would want to focus on issues related to flash floods and drainage systems, housing, sports facilities and job training for young people if elected as a representative.

In this regard, he said that even though his opponents, Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya of Perikatan Nasional and independent candidate S. Jeganathan, have announced their respective manifestos, he was not worried that the voters would shift their support to them.

Regarding the support of Chinese voters, who make up 44.58 per cent of the total electorates in Simpang Jeram, Nazri said their positive support was growing day by day.

Simpang Jeram is one of two by-elections called following the death of Salahuddin, who was also the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, on July 23, the other being the Pulai parliamentary seat.

Polling for both seats will be held this Saturday. -Bernama