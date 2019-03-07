Single mother and her two sons held for drug abuse in Miri

MIRI: A single mother and her two sons were among eight individuals tested positive for syabu in an anti-drug operation conducted at three locations here.

Miri National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) head Mazlan Jikran said the 43-year-old single mother who has eight children was held with her 27-year-old boyfriend and her two sons aged 18 and 24 as well as a 20-year-old man who is a friend of the sons at a rented house here.

“During the raid, there were only five occupants in the house and all of them were screened positive for syabu,” he told Bernama here today and added that the operation was carried out jointly between AADK and members of the People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela).

According to him, in total eight individuals were arrested involving six men and two women aged between 18 and 43 in the operation in Taman Tunku, Taman Ceria Permyjaya Tudan as well as Kampung Pujut Padang Kerbau from 8pm to 12.30am last night.

“All the suspects will be investigated under section 3 of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 and if convicted, they will be ordered to under treatment and rehabilitation for two years or undergo supervision by an officer for not exceeding three years,” he said. — Bernama