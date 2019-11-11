Sisters among three women drown at Desaru

JOHOR BARU: Two siblings were among three women found drowned at Pantai Batu Layar, Desaru near Kota Tinggi, here today.

Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Fadli Ismail said the sisters were Siti Hajjar Adila Mohd Rohim, 25, and Ummu Sulaiin Mohd Rohim, 23, while the other victim was identified as Asiah Abdul Rahman, 41.

He said the three victims were found by the public at around 5pm and were taken ashore just before the firefighters arrived at the scene half an hour later.

“However, all three victims were confirmed dead by the medical team and were handed over to the police for further action,“ he said in a statement, here yesterday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah when contacted by Bernama confirmed the incident which claimed the lives of the three women and that their remains were taken to Kota Tinggi Hospital for post-mortem.

“However, the case is still under investigation and there are no further information so far,“ he said, adding that the case was classified as sudden death.

Meanwhile, in Kudat, a man was found drowned while trying to rescue his friend who was swept away by a strong current at Pantai Kelambu.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Operations Centre in a statement noted that they received an emergency call at 5.29pm before mobilising firefighters to the scene.

“At the time of the incident, Abdul Salih Hamza, 47, tried to rescue his friend but failed before he himself was swept away about 400m from the scene,“ the statement said.

The victim was taken to Kudat Hospital but was pronounced dead by the hospital, while his friend survived. - Bernama