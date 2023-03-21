Siti Nuramira on sick leave, hearing postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of the case involving Siti Nuramira Abdullah, the woman facing a charge of causing disharmony on grounds of religion among the Muslims, at the Sessions Court here today was postponed to tomorrow as she was on sick leave.

Her lawyer, R. Sivaraj, told Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak that his client was down with gastroenteritis.

“I was informed this morning that my client was admitted to the University of Malaya Medical Centre and was diagnosed with gastroenteritis which caused her to have a fever, vomiting and stomach cramps.

“I was given Siti Nuramira’s sick leave certificate but I only have the digital copy,” he said, adding that the bailor would bring the original copy of the sick leave to the court.

Also present at the proceeding today was deputy public prosecutor Abdul Malik Ayob.

Nor Hasniah then postponed the hearing after the original copy of the sick leave certificate was submitted to the court by Siti Nuramira’s bailor.

On July 13 last year, Siti Nuramira, 27, who claimed to be a Muslim and memorised 15 juzuk of the Quran, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing disharmony on grounds of religion among the Muslims by stripping to reveal herself in a skimpy outfit at the Crackhouse Comedy Club at Taman Tun Dr Ismail, here.

She was charged under Section 298A(1)(a) of the Penal Code with committing the offence at the club at 6 pm on June 4, 2022.

The woman faced imprisonment for up to five years if found guilty of the offence. - Bernama