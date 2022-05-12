Sivaraj urges BN supporters to vote for PH in Padang Serai

KULIM: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk C. Sivaraj has told voters who might still be confused about his status to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Padang Serai election as he had decided to give way to the PH candidate.

Sivaraj said many voters especially BN supporters still wanted to vote for him in the parliamentary seat contest although his withdrawal was announced last Friday.

“Therefore, I call on electors to vote for the PH candidate although name will still appear on the ballot papers. We have reached an understanding with PH, as requested by BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“It is better to have a straight fight (with Perikatan Nasional candidate) to increase our chances of winning,” he told a press conference here today.

Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom had announced that BN was making way and pledging its support for PH candidate Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak in the Padang Serai election on Wednesday (Dec 7).

According to Sivaraj, the BN machinery was actively going to every area to explain its decision to BN supporters and ask them to vote for the PH candidate.

Sivaraj also thanked PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for saying he would be considered for a suitable role in the government.

“I did not ask (for post) and was not offered (before agreeing to withdraw). I did not set any conditions although I had said earlier it was not fair to make way for the PH candidate because I had been working the ground in Padang Serai longer than him.

“I took a day to decide on my withdrawal because I do not want to split votes and benefit Perikatan Nasional (PN). I have to accept the fact that BN was the party that gave me the authorisation to contest,” he added.

Apart from Sivaraj, the Pejuang candidate has also withdrawn from the six-cornered contest in Padang Serai. - Bernama