Sivasangari stable, will take three months to recover (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: National women’s squash player S. Sivasangari, who was involved in a car crash early Sunday morning, is now in stable condition after being receiving intensive treatment at the Putrajaya Hospital.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who visited Sivasangari this afternoon, said that the 23-year-old athlete was expected to require at least three months to fully recover before she could return to the court.

He said the Kedah-born athlete, who was also supposed to bear the Jalur Gemilang at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games scheduled to take place from July 28 to Aug 8, would not be able to participate in the competition.

“Siva (Sivasangari) is currently conscious, and Alhamdulillah, I managed to give words of encouragement and support to her. Her parents are also very positive-minded and Siva also had a positive vibe. Very pleased to hear she has such a strong spirit.

“When I knew about this (crash), I was very concerned. But when I spoke with the doctors and specialists, they said the seriousness of the injury (was such that) it can be cured, so I felt relieved,“ he said when met by reporters after visiting Sivasangari.

Faizal said the National Sports Institute will provide follow-up treatment if required.

Putrajaya Hospital deputy director-general Dr Mohammad Khairol Anwar Yusof said Sivasangari suffered injuries to her face and spine, but is in stable condition.

However, he said, the hospital cannot yet confirm how long the athlete will remain admitted.

“She sustained a few laceration wounds on the face and some injuries on the back. We are committed to looking after our athlete. Let us pray that she will recover soonest.”

On whether Sivasangari will require additional surgery, he said it is too early to know, but a team of experts will monitor the athlete from time to time.

“It is also too early for us to speculate whether she can play or not. For now, let us focus on her recovery and after that, she will go to rehab and training.” — Bernama