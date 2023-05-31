Six hurt after IKIM hall roof collapses: Fire dept

KUALA LUMPUR: Six staff members of the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM) sustained minor injuries after the roof of the IKIM main hall in Block B, at Langgak Tunku, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here, collapsed at 11.55 am.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 11.56 am, and a total of 15 firefighters from the Sri Hartamas Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and the Hang Tuah BBP were dispatched to the location.

“Upon arriving at the scene of the incident at 12.13 pm, it was found that the entire roof of the hall had collapsed, and a total of six female staff, aged 30 to 50, who were in the area, sustained minor injuries,“ he said in a statement today.

He said all victims were then sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for further treatment.

The operation ended at 12.51 pm and the cause of the collapse is still under investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, IKIM director-general Prof Dr Mohamed Azam Mohamed Adil, in a statement, said that the incident occurred when some of the staff were conducting a rehearsal for the upcoming Tan Sri Mohd Kamal Hassan Tribute programme, scheduled for June 2, at the hall.

He said following the incident, IKIM requested the Public Works Department (JKR) to conduct further investigations to find out the cause of the roof collapse.

He added that the hall was built in 1993, and until now minor maintenance has always been carried out on the premises, such as changing the leaky roof. - Bernama