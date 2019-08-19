Six men arrested over Miri businessman’s murder

MIRI: Police have arrested six men in connection with the murder of a businessman, whose rotting corpse was found floating in Sungai Suai here, four days after he was reported missing on June 29.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the suspects, all local men and aged between 23 and 46, were nabbed on Aug 15, with a knife and an iron bar that are believed to have been used in the killing of 60-year-old George Tang Kee Luang, also seized.

“Investigations are still being carried out but with the arrest of these six men, we consider this murder case solved,” he told a media conference, here today.

Preliminary investigations found that two of the detained suspects had killed the victim while the rest cannibalised his lorry for parts.

He said the victim was killed in his lorry at 1st mile, Kuala Baram after one of the suspects had asked to meet Tang there on the pretext of settling a sale matter with him.

“The victim was killed by the suspects, one of whom who did not want his employer to know about a sale purchase with the victim that never went through,” he said.

He said the employee had been entrusted to purchase hardware from the victim but he (employee) had misused the money instead.

“Besides the weapons used in the murder, police also seized a Perodua Myvi car believed to be connected to the case,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 for murder.

Tang was reported missing on June 29 and his rotting corpse, believed to have been ripped apart by crocodiles, was found floating in the river on July 3. — Bernama