Six men held over assault, robbery of businessman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested six men who allegedly assaulted a businessman and robbed him of RM18,500 for failing to pay debts amounting to RM500,000.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said in the 11 am incident yesterday, the victim was in his office in Pandan Perdana here with two business associates and a driver when a group of men approached the 56-year-old businessman to discuss the repayment of his loans.

“However, the victim could not settle the debt and he was beaten up by the group, He suffered swelling in the left eye and injuries to the head and nose,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the group of men fled after taking RM18,500 from the victim.

Following a report, Mohd Azam said the police arrested the six suspects, all locals aged between 30 and 38, at a condominium in Puchong here, early today.

He said the six men tested negative for drugs, but checks revealed that four of them had criminal records as well as for drug-related offences.

All of them are on remand until this Saturday (Aug 26) for investigation under Section 394 of the Penal Code. -Bernama