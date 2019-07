BUTTERWORTH: Six more Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) enforcement officers will be charged in the sessions court here today.

All of them were alleged to have received the bribes from a transport company’s director as an inducement not to take action against the company’s errant lorry drivers who committed traffic violations in the state.

They were among 18 RTD enforcement officers to be charged in stages for the alleged offence beginning yesterday.

Yesterday, five RTD enforcement officers, ranked between grade 19 and grade 32, and a former Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) personnel were charged in the sessions court here with 63 counts of receiving bribes, totaling RM73,600, in connection with the lorry driver protection racket in Penang.

On May 28, eight RTD enforcement officers and a former SPAD personnel were charged in the sessions court here with 164 counts of receiving bribes amounting to RM135,810, between January 2015 and August 2018.

The media previously reported that the Penang RTD enforcement officers were arrested by the MACC as they were believed to have received monthly payments between RM10,000 and RM32,000 as an inducement not take action against the errant lorry drivers involved as well as to leak the department’s operational information. - Bernama