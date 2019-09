PETALING JAYA: Six more video clips featuring two men in a compromising position have been released on social media.

A WhatsApp group called ‘Video Terkini Azmin (Azmin’s latest video)’ was created and several prominent politicians and members of the media were added to it at 3.30am today.

Pakatan Harapan ministers including Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, Defence Minister Mohammad Sabu, and Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub, as well as Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, were among those added to the group.

The videos appear to be from the same recordings sent to reporters repeatedly a few months ago.

Following the release of the initial video clips in June, Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who was senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin at the time, had claimed to be the other man in the video.

The former Santubong PKR Youth chief claimed the romp took place in a hotel room in Sabah during the Sandakan by-election on May 11 of this year.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said in July that Cybersecurity Malaysia found the video to be authentic but facial recognition failed to link a minister to one of the two men featured in it.