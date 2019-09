KUALA LUMPUR: The public should not buy or use two products – ‘‘Skinny Lolita’’ and ‘’Xtreme Candy’’ – which have been detected to contain scheduled poisons.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said according to the results of laboratory analysis conducted by the Health Science Authority of Singapore, ‘’Skinny Lolita’’ was detected to contain sibutramine while ‘’Xtreme Candy’’ had tadalafil.

“Our checks found that ‘Skinny Lolita’ was not registered with the Health Ministry and so far, 82 packets of the product have been seized by the ministry’s Pharmacy Enforcement Division, with a net worth of RM1,620,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham added that to date, no ‘’Xtreme Candy’’ has been found in the local market. — Bernama