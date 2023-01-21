Smooth traffic flow at some major highways

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on some major highways was smooth as of 9 pm on Jan 20, despite the higher volume in vehicles as the long holiday weekend approaches for the Chinese New Year celebration.

A spokesman for PLUS Malaysia Berhad, when contacted, said the northbound traffic flow was slow from Bukit Lanjan to Sungai Buloh following an accident at KM456.7, which resulted in a one-kilometre congestion.

Traffic flow was also slow from Tapah to Gopeng in the hilly stretch of Gua Tempurung and Ipoh Selatan to Ipoh Utara.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic was heading out slowly in Skudai towards Senai and Sedenak towards Simpang Renggam.

On the East Coast Expressway (LPT 1), traffic was slowly snaking out in Karak to the Karak Toll Plaza with a two-kilometre congestion, as well as from East Bentong to Karak.

The route at LPT 2 and the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza was smooth in both directions.

Road users can get the latest traffic information by contacting the toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 or via the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. - Bernama