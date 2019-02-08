Smooth traffic flow on major expressways

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on all major expressways in the country is reported to be smooth as of 11am today.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson said traffic flow towards the north, and also south, was reported under control and smooth.

“We expect an increase in traffic volume later today, and also tomorrow and on Sunday, as city folks begin to return home from their holiday,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority, when contacted, said traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 was also smooth on both directions.

The public can get the latest traffic information through Plusline toll free line 1800-88-0000 and LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama