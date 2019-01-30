Smuggled beer seized in raid on Sibu house

SIBU: A squad of nine officers and personnel from the 10th Battalion General Operations Force at the Lanang Camp raided a house in Jalan Rhu here yesterday and seized 6,250 cans and 1,716 bottles of various brands of smuggled beer.

They also arrested a man in his 60s during the raid, at about 2pm, led by Insp Mohd Salman Zulfitri Sheekandar, 10th Battalion commanding officer Supt Sanudin Md Isa said today.

The seized alcoholic beverages were estimated to cost RM31,000 with duty unpaid, and were found in a store of the house, he told a news conference

He said the beverages were believed to be for distribution to retail shops in Sibu town thrice a week. — Bernama