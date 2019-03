LIMBANG: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confiscated 57,800 litres of diesel worth RM126,004 in an operation with Brunei Anti-Corruption Bureau (BMR) yesterday.

MACC said the raid was conducted at two locations in Limbang believed to the hideout and store for smuggled diesel.

“Also confiscated were equipment such as diesel pump worth RM9,600 and seven vehicles with Brunei registration comprising five four-wheel drives and two cars,” it said in a statement today.

MACC said seven Brunei nationals were nabbed in the raid and were handed over to BMR for further actions.

“Investigations are still being carried out by MACC and BMR,” the statement said and added that officers from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry also assisted in the operation. — Bernama