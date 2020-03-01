Social media abuzz after swearing in of Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Past and present political leaders have taken to social media to aire their views, following the political turmoil which culminated in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin becoming the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad posted a Facebook video showing his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali embracing him while seemingly in grief. Mahathir is seen shyly comforting his wife in the video captioned, “Thank you everyone”.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak, however, took a jab at Mahathir.

“First, PM4 toppled my government, then PM7 toppled his own government.

“In the end PM7 was toppled by the PM8, this will go into the Malaysian history books,” Najib said in his tweet.

Najib also commented on an unnamed individual’s work to overthrow governments since the tenure of the 5th prime minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

“He toppled the PM5 government, he toppled the PM6 government.

“Now he’s working to topple roll over the PM8 government.

“His only work is to roll over governments,” said Najib.

Meanwhile, Mahathir’s daughter, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir on her Twitter page shared two posters of a ‘’Save Malaysia’’ demonstration slated to happen at 6pm today in Sogo, Kuala Lumpur.