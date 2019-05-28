Social media platforms used by syndicates to recruit trafficking mules

PETALING JAYA: Social media has become a boon for those involved in the drug trade. In a business that requires surreptitious communication and false identities, platforms such as Facebook offer the perfect cover.

A new trend in drug consumption is also emerging and synthetic drugs are catching up with traditional drugs as the narcotics of choice.

Thanks to social media, the trade in narcotics has been relentless, even in Malaysia where laws against drug trafficking and possession are among the strictest in the world.

Statistics show the amount of illegal drugs seized by authorities has almost doubled in just a year.

An essential cog in the drug trafficking wheel is the mule, and Facebook has become the favourite medium to recruit them.

Syndicates would post ‘job offers’ and those who are ‘shortlisted’ will be added to a WeChat group, according to Bukti Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department acting director Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat.

He said they would then be asked to check into a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

“Representatives from the syndicates would then meet them at the hotel and strap narcotics to their bodies. Once that is done, they will be taken to the airport to be flown out of the country.”

Kamarulzama said most of the drugs were taken to Thailand and South Korea, where they fetch high prices.

“Syabu is the drug with the highest demand. A 5kg package that sells for RM200,000 on the streets in Malaysia will fetch up to RM8 million in South Korea,” he said.

Syabu, also known variously as “ice”, “speed” or “crystal” is a methamphetamine or a synthetic drug that makes the user hyperactive, or feel emboldened to commit acts they would normally not do.

The profits are irresistible, too. The four tonnes of drugs seized so far this year is valued at more than RM200 million.

Despite the new challenges, police have scored huge successes.

In 2017, the value of illegal drugs seized by law enforcers were valued at RM292.2 million. The following year, the amount seized rose to RM526.3 million.

Kamarulzaman disclosed that 30 Malaysians had been arrested recently in the country and abroad for acting as drug mules.

Last year, 71 were detained for similar offences.

He said that from Jan 1 to May 16 this year, a total of 72,891 individuals were detained for distributing, being in possession of or testing positive for drugs.

A total of 67,887 locals were arrested for drug related offences and drugs worth RM204.77 million were sized in the same period.

About 3,549.33kg of syabu, 121.1kg of ketamine, 320.21kg of ganja, 334.08kg of heroine, 24.2kg of ecstasy pills, 22.3kg of Erimin pills and 41.32kg of Yaba pills were seized since the beginning of the year.

Kamarulzaman said police have stepped up operations at all entry and exit points in the country as soon as they learned of the syndicates’ modus operandi.

He advised parents and guardians to be wary and always monitor who their children are in contact with on social media.

“Early intervention can nip the problem in the bud and spare you the anguish of watching your child morph into a raging addict,” he said.