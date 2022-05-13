Social Work Profession Bill expected to be tabled in Parliament this year

DENGKIL: The Social Work Profession (PKS) Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament this year, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix).

The final draft of the PKS Bill has been handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for scrutiny before being tabled, she told reporters after a ‘Ziarah Kasih’ programme here today.

The law will allow the recognition of the social work profession through registration and certification of practice regulated by the Social Work Profession Council

Rina said the ministry has gathered input and views from various ministries, government departments, professional bodies, academics, and individuals with experience in the social work profession in the drafting of the PKS Bill.

With regard to the Bella case, the teenager with Down’s Syndrome, Rina said the health and emotional state of the 13-year-old has improved. Rina had earlier visited the teen at the Social Welfare Department’s welfare home in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Alhamdulillah, Bella looks healthy now. She seemed confident about mingling with fellow residents,“ said Rina.

Bella’s story is one of alleged neglect and abuse at the hands of Rumah Bonda founder, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali. The case got the attention of Malaysians, and court proceedings related to the case are ongoing.

In the ‘Ziarah Kasih’ programme today, Rina presented R. Theanmoli, 40, a letter of approval for federal assistance under the Financial Assistance for Carers of Bedridden, Disabled (OKU) and Chronically Ill patients scheme of RM500 per month as well as daily necessities and medical items.

The story of Theanmoli, who is suffering from diabetes, asthma, and obesity, came to light following a local newspaper report on the difficulties she faced in raising her two children, aged between five and seven, after being abandoned by her husband four years ago. — Bernama