Socso channels RM90.45 million unemployment aid via EIS

JASIN: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has extended payment of assistance amounting to RM90.45 million from January to March 2021 via its Employment Insurance System (EIS) .

Socso chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed (pix, left)said the payment involved 18,074 workers reported to the organisation for losing their jobs throughout the country.

He said last year alone, there were 107,024 cases of individuals losing employment reported under the scheme involving RM364.63 million in financial benefits.

“Apart from that, the government also provides additional assistance through EIS Plus programme for those who are still unemployed after a six-month period of the scheme.

“Through the assistance, the government is providing an additional three months aid for those who could not obtain new employment after the six-month period under EIS,” he told reporters after the 2021 Mini Career Carnival programme in Jasin here today.

The event was opened by State Unity, Community Relations, Manpower and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Datuk Ismail Othman and was also attended by state Socso director, Abd Razak Omar.

In this regard, Mohammed Azman said 55,811 employers in the country have registered with MYfutureJobs which offers new employment opportunities for job seekers.

He said through the national employment portal managed by Socso, 653,304 people were recorded looking for jobs as at December last year with 193,403 people successfully finding employment.

“Besides that, we also want to encourage entrepreneurs and self-employed women to register for social protection incentive via the Strategic Programme to Empower People and Economy (PEMERKASA) with RM10 million allocated for the purpose.

“The government will be paying 70 per cent of the annual contribution under Plan 2 of the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) which is RM163 while they only have to pay RM69.80 which is 30 per cent of the contribution, “ he said.- Bernama