Socso to provide Covid-19 test kits to employers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) will provide Covid-19 self-test kits to employers for their staff to do screening tests, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Under the Covid-19 self-test screening tests recovery phase programme, employers are able to apply and choose which type of Covid-19 test kit they want.

He added that Socso is now able to give out either the Covid-19 self-test kits to employers or the Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK) which is done professionally at a clinic.

“Both of these types of test kits will be supplied to the employers based on the number of employees who actively contribute to Socso,“ he said.

To date, Saravanan told the Dewan Rakyat that Socso has received 230,000 applications from employers to get the (RTK Antigen) Test Kit.

The initiative aims to help employers so that they are able to perform the Covid-19 screening test in a shorter time frame and it is easier.

However, he said employers are still responsible for coordinating the Covid-19 screening test with the clinic of their choice and to bear the cost such tests.

He said employers who are interested to apply or to know more on this programme may contact Socso’s careline number at 1300-22-8000 or visit the Socso website at www.perkeso.gov.my.

On Monday, Saravanan had said the allocation of RM18 billion for the Wage Subsidy Programme through Socso has saved the livelihood of 2.9 million workers and prevented more than 300,000 businesses from shutting down.