SANDAKAN: Pulau Berhala residents can now look forward to getting clean water supply with the installation of a water-pump using solar system in a well on the island.

The solar system water pump, the brainchild of Senator Adrian Lasimbang, was installed three weeks ago.

It has the capacity to process up to 400 gallons of water a day.

Adrian said the system, which cost RM15,000, took only one day to install with the help of non-governmental organisation Persatuan Impian Rakyat Sabah.

“Out of the 20 wells in the village, only 10 can be fixed with the solar system pump. With this system, the water in the well will be pumped into a filter before being channelled into a water tank. People can take water from there,“ he told Bernama here today. — Bernama