Soldier held for printing fake money to pay for wedding

SIBU: Police arrested a soldier yesterday on suspicion of printing counterfeit notes amounting to RM4,000 to cover the cost of his wedding scheduled for end of next month.

Sibu District Police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, who did not divulge where and when the arrest was made, said the suspect was believed to have printed the counterfeit notes using a photocopy machine in his office since early this month.

The suspect gave the money to his fiancee, who suspected something amiss and advised him to lodge a police report when he claimed that he had just withdrawn the cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) in town.

“The suspect did withdraw RM4,000 from a bank’s ATM on Feb 15 for the wedding but handed over the counterfeit notes to his fiancee.

“He lodged a report hoping the bank would replace the forged notes,” he said when contacted today.

Following the arrest, police seized 55 pieces of RM50 and RM100 forged notes, a genuine RM100 note and a photocopy machine from the suspect.

The suspect has been remanded for four days from today to assist in investigations and the case has is being investigated under Section 489 of the Penal Code for having possession of counterfeit notes. — Bernama