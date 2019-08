MALACCA: The presence of two military personnel donned in uniforms of the Malay Regiment during the British colonial era and the Japanese Imperial Army at the time of the Second World War, was a major attraction at an exhibition here to mark the National Month.

Apart from prompting visitors to reflect and imagine how it must have been then, many of those present at the booth set up by the Malaysian Army Museum did not miss the chance of taking photos and selfies with the two soldiers.

The duo gladly obliged, posing with the visitors in showing off their smartly-pressed uniforms, the colonial era one introduced in 1933, at the exhibition to mark this year’s National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) celebrations at Dataran Pahlawan, Banda Hilir, here.

Port Dickson Army Museum Exhibition and Promotions supervisor, Staff Sergeant Haidzaan Yusof, said the main objective was to provide public exposure on the country’s history.

“During the three-day exhibition, two army personnel garbed in full uniform of the original Malay Regiment would be at the booth for the public to view them in the uniform designed 86 years ago,” he told Bernama.

Apart from showcasing the uniforms, other army artifacts such as British military helmets, various types of rifles and other military-related equipment used by British and Japanese troops during WWII are also being displayed.

Sharim Dol, 46, from Bukit Rambai, who visited the army booth was thrilled to be photographed with both the soldiers.

“I am delighted to be pictured with soldiers donning British Army uniforms as it is a reminder to Malaysians to appreciate the peace we enjoy today.

“What we have today is the result of the sacrifice of former freedom fighters who were able to battle it out with their sweat and blood for the happiness and harmony of the people,“ added Sharim, a civil servant. — Bernama