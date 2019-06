BUKIT MERTAJAM: The sole importer of a key essential item is in for a show-cause notice for alleged profiteering, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

He said the company, a local outfit, was making a margin of 133%.

His ministry, he said, found out about the matter from the sale price to wholesalers.

However, he said the name of the company or the item could not be revealed for now because the show cause notice had yet to be handed over to its management.

“We attempted to hand over the notice but could not because the company was not operating on that particular day. The ministry’s officers are scheduled to make another attempt today,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was speaking to reporters after attending a breaking-of-fast event with media practitioners at a hotel here. — Bernama