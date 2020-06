PUTRAJAYA: A total of 1,020 counterfeit Longchamp handbags and pouch bags worth RM31,500 were seized in a raid on a house in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, Thursday.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the operation was carried out following complaints from a Longchamp’s registered trademark owner on the online sale of counterfeit goods in a leading marketplace.

“Checks showed that sellers were offering for sale counterfeit goods in some marketplaces at prices which were lower than usual,“ he said.

He said inspections at the house, believed used for keeping stocks, were conducted in collaboration with a representative of Longchamp’s registered trademark owner.

“Initial verification by the representative of the registered trademark owner showed that the handbags and pouches are believed to be fake,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 102 (1) (c) of the Trademark Acts 2019, he said. — Bernama