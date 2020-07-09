SOP compliance in mosques, surau satisfactory: Zulkifli

SUNGAI BULOH: The compliance level of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in mosques and surau nationwide during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period has been satisfactory.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said SOPs set such as social distancing have been well adhered to by members of the congregation.

“I managed to perform prayers at the mosque and found social distancing was very well practised. Alhamdulillah.

“I am very satisfied with the SOP compliance and hope this can continue until the Covid-19 situation is stable once again,” he told reporters after handing out replica keys of a hearse to the Sungai Buloh prison here today.

Zulkifli said close monitoring of SOP compliance will continue at all mosques and surau during the RMCO period until Aug 31.

“We receive reports every week and many of them have been commending the mosques (for adhering to the SOPs).

Zulkifli last week said that Friday prayers during the RMCO has been expanded to surau and halls deemed suitable for the purpose.

He said that mosques and Friday surau permitted to hold Friday prayers are also allowed to maximise the use of their areas.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said the ministry would continue to channel aid required by the Prisons Department.

“We have visited almost all of the prisons in the Klang Valley and more programmes will be held in the future,” he said. — Bernama