South China Sea must be managed in peaceful, rational manner: Defence Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia stands firm on its position that the South China Sea issue must be managed in a peaceful and rational manner through dialogue and consultation.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said the matter had been emphasised by its minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) during a conversation with Japan’s Defence Minister Kono Taro through a telephone call today.

According to the statement, Ismail Sabri underscored the importance for all parties to work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the South China Sea.

“The two ministers also touched on the dynamic global security landscape of mutual interests and common concerns, including the South China Sea,” the statement said.

It said both ministers also discussed and updated each other on the prevention and control measures undertaken by both countries, particularly the roles of the Malaysian Armed Forces and Japan Self-Defence Forces in containing the spread of Covid-19.

“Although challenged by the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, the defence ministers expressed their commitments to further deepen the bilateral defence relations based on the shared interests of both countries,” it added.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also received a courtesy call from the High Commissioner of Brunei to Malaysia, Datuk Paduka Alaihuddin Mohd Taha, today.

“Among the matters discussed were the strengthening of bilateral defence relations between Malaysia and Brunei, particularly border security cooperation, as well as the current Covid-19 situation,” it said. - Bernama