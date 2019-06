SHAH ALAM: The South Klang police are hunting two men who are major suspects in several criminal activities in the district last month.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said that the first wanted individual was Lim Tze Loon, 36, of 21, Lebuh Rambai 8, Paya Terubong, Ayer Itam, Penang who was a main suspect in a kidnap case in the district on May 9.

He said that another wanted individual was Muhammad Khussaini Dulmat or also known as Husin, 24, of Number 43B, Kampung Seri Andalas Batu 13, Jalan Klang-Puchong, Puchong, Selangor on suspicion of involvement in snatch thefts last month.

“Lim is wanted for an offence under Section 3(1) Kidnap Act 1961 while Muhammad Khussaini is wanted under an offence under Section 395 of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement here today.

Shamsul Amar said members of the public who had information on both suspects could channel them by contacting the South Klang district police headquarters at 03-33762222 or any nearby police stations. — Bernama