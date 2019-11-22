Speaker rejects suggestion for urine test on Malacca assembly members

MALACCA: Malacca State Assembly Speaker Datuk Omar Jaafar (pix) today rejected a suggestion by Opposition leader Datuk Seri Idris Haron for all members of the house to undergo urine test.

Idris (BN-Sungai Udang) proposed the matter after giving his second supplementary question to State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Low Chee Leong (DAP-Kota Laksamana) on the state government’s stand over the ketum issue.

Omar rejected the suggestion by Idris on grounds that the matter was not in the agenda of today’s meeting.

Earlier, in response to a supplementary question by Idris, Low said the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association of Malaysia (Pemadam), at its annual general meeting in Penang recently, rejected the planting of of ketum in the country. — Bernama